Rediff.com  » News » 32 killed as passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal

By Shirish B Pradhan
Last updated on: January 15, 2023 13:28 IST
At least 32 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, onboard crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport and eight bodies have been recovered, according to media reports.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after passenger plane crashed at Pokhara airport in Nepal, January 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

 

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.

The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

At least 32 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage site, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

According to Tek Bahadur KC, chief district officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge.

Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers following the crash.

He expressed sadness over the crash and directed the Home Ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

Details of the accident are yet to come.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI
 
