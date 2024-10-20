News
Home  » News » 8 children among 12 of a family killed in Rajasthan bus-tempo collision

8 children among 12 of a family killed in Rajasthan bus-tempo collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 20, 2024 17:31 IST
Eight children among 12 people of a family died in a collision between a bus and tempo in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bari SHO Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place on Saturday night when a speedy sleeper coach bus going towards Jaipur from Gwalior hit the tempo near Sumipur.

 

The victims, residents of Kareem Gumvat colony, belonged to the same family and were returning from a wedding function in Barauli village.

Those killed have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).

One person got injured in the accident.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Hari Kishan said injured people were taken to hospital where eleven were declared dead while one died in district hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"The accident that took place in Dholpur, Rajasthan is heart-wrenching. My condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives, including innocent children," Modi said.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief minister Bhajanalal Sharma, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also expressed grief over the incident.

Sharma directed the officials to ensure proper medical care to the injured.

