Rediff.com  » News » 25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Maha expressway

25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Maha expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 01, 2023 09:24 IST
Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, the police said.

IMAGE: The bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, July 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, the police said.

 

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said.

The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
