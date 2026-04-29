Exit polls: Edge for BJP in WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam

Exit polls forecast potential election outcomes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, indicating significant shifts in political power.

Key Points Exit polls predict a BJP victory in Assam, forecasting a significant seat share for the party and its allies.

In West Bengal, exit polls suggest a close contest, with some predicting a BJP edge over the ruling TMC.

Tamil Nadu exit polls indicate a return of the DMK government, potentially securing a majority in the assembly.

Kerala exit polls forecast a comeback for the Congress-led UDF after 10 years, potentially unseating the LDF government.

Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a thumping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala after 10 years.

The pollsters also forecast a return to power for the All India NR Congress-led NDA government in Puducherry.

West Bengal (294 seats) TMC+ BJP Left Front+ INC Others Matrize 125-140 146-161 0 0 6-10 Matrize 125-140 146-161 0 0 6-10 P-Marq 118-138 150-175 0 0 2-6 People's Pulse 177-187 95-110 0-1 1-3 1-2 Poll Diary 99-127 142-171 2-3 3-5 0-1 JVC 131-152 138-159 - 0-2 0

BJP To Breach TMC Fortress In West Bengal?

In West Bengal, the People's Pulse exit poll predicted that the TMC would get 177-187 seats, BJP 95-110, Left Front 0-1 and the Congress 1-3.

Matrize, however, predicted a BJP edge in the state, and said it is likely to get 146-161 seats. It said the TMC would get 125-140 seats.

P-Marq predicted 150-175 for the BJP and 118-138 to the TMC.

West Bengal has a total of 294 seats with the majority mark being 148.

Assam (126) NDA INC+ AIUDF Others Axis My India 88-100 24-36 - 0-3 Matrize 85-95 25-32 0 6-12 People's Pulse 68-72 22-26 3-5 - P-Marq 82-94 30-40 - 1-5 Poll Diary 86-101 15-26 2-5 0-2 JVC 88-101 23-33 2-5 0 Kamakhya Analytics 85-95 26-39 0 0-3

Assam Election Forecast: BJP Set For A Hattrick

Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP in Assam, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners.

People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.

Matrize said the NDA is likely to get between 85-95 seats and the Congress and its allies 25-32. The Assam assembly has 126 seats with the magic mark being 64.

Kerala (140 seats) LDF UDF NDA Others Axis My India 49-62 78-90 0-3 0 Matrize 60-65 70-75 3-5 2-4 People's Pulse 55-65 75-85 0-3 - P-Marq 60-65 70-75 3-5 0 JVC 52-61 72-84 3-7 0

Kerala Election Predictions: UDF Poised For Comeback

In Kerala, Axis My India forecast that the UDF would get 78-90 seats, LDF 49-62 and NDA 0-3.

People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.

Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.

Tamil Nadu (234 seats) DMK+INC+ NDA TVK Others Axis My India 92-110 22-32 98-120 - Matrize 122-132 87-100 10-12 0-6 P-Marq 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 People's Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 JVC 75-95 128-147 8-15 0 Kamakhya Analytics 78-95 68-84 67-81 0

Tamil Nadu: DMK Alliance Expected To Win

In Tamil Nadu, the People's Pulse predicted 125-145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 for AIADMK-BJP and 18-24 for TVK.

Matrize forecast that the DMK-Congress would get 122-132, NDA 87-100 and TVK 10-12.

The Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.

Most exit polls have had a chequered history and have been off the mark on several occasions in the past.

Puducherry (30 seats) NDA DMK-INC+ TVK Others People's Pulse 15-18 6-8 0-1 1-12 Matrize - - - - Kamakhya Analytics 17-24 4-7 1-2 0-1 Axis My India 16-20 6-8 2-4 1-3

Puducherry: NDA Predicted To Retain Power

In Puducherry, Axis My India predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 6-8 for the DMK-Congress. It said the TVK is likely to get 2-4 seats in the assembly. There are 30 elected seats in Puducherry.

The counting of votes for all the five assemblies -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam -- will be taken up on May 4.

Polls were conducted in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. West Bengal saw two-phase polling on April 23 and 29.

Bumper Voter-Turnout

On April 9, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to polls. Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation by recording a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent respectively.

Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23 along with the first phase of polls in West Bengal. Tamil Nadu with 84.69 per cent recorded their highest-ever voter turnout in Assembly polls since Independence.

In the first phase, West Bengal had recorded a record 91.78 per cent voter turnout.

While the BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam and Puducherry, where it is in an alliance government with All India N R Congress, the Congress is looking to wrest power from its rival in both these places.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is seeking to replace the LDF government that is in power, while in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is looking to retain power by thwarting the challenge from AIADMK-BJP and the debutant party -- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is looking to retain West Bengal and thwart the challenge from the BJP.