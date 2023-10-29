News
Rediff.com  » News » 6 killed, several hurt as two trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

6 killed, several hurt as two trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2023 22:44 IST
At least six persons were killed and 25 injured after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, said police officials.

IMAGE: Derailed coaches of two trains lying on tracks after a collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, October 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.

 

It is suspected that some deaths have occurred in the accident as well, an official said but could not immediately confirm the information.

Divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations.

He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
