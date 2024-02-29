News
Rediff.com  » News » 6 HP Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in RS poll, disqualified

6 HP Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in RS poll, disqualified

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 29, 2024 12:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs who defied the party whip to vote in favour of the government on the Finance Bill in the House.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Photograph: ANI

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

Addressing reporters in Shimla, Pathania, who had reserved his verdict on the disqualification of the MLAs on Wednesday, said the legislators attracted the anti-defection law by defying the Congress whip as they were elected on the party's tickets.

 

"These six MLAs are disqualified and cease to be members of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," the Speaker said.

These MLAs had cross-voted in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. Later, they abstained from voting on the budget in the assembly.

The House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote after Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs. The Speaker then adjourned the session sine die.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
