HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Actor Varsha Usgaonkar Allegedly Cheated in Investment Scam

Actor Varsha Usgaonkar Allegedly Cheated in Investment Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 05, 2026 14:04 IST

Actress Varsha Usgaonkar is allegedly among those cheated of Rs 47 lakh in an investment scam, prompting a police investigation into the accused film producer.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Actor Varsha Usgaonkar and others were allegedly cheated of Rs 47 lakh by Avinash Jadhav, who promised high returns on a construction project investment.
  • The accused, Avinash Jadhav, allegedly misrepresented himself as a film producer and builder to persuade victims to invest in a Dombivli project.
  • After initial payments, the accused stopped providing returns and avoided contact, leading the victims to file a police complaint.
  • Mumbai police have registered a case against Avinash Jadhav for cheating and criminal intimidation, and an investigation is underway.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating actor Varsha Usgaonkar and four others of Rs 47 lakh with the promise of lucrative returns on investment, a police official said on Thursday.

Citing the first information report (FIR), the official from Shivaji Park police station said the action against the accused Avinash Jadhav came on a complaint by Mrinalini Subhash Jambhale.

 

In her complaint, Jambhale said Jadhav had introduced himself as a film producer and builder and persuaded her to invest in a construction project in Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district.

Jadhav allegedly promised "high" returns and repayment of the principal amount within one year, the official said, citing the FIR.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, the complainant, Usgaonkar, who is known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, and three others, collectively invested Rs 47 lakh through cheques and online transactions, the official said.

Initially, the accused reportedly paid Rs 4.52 lakh as part of the promised returns. However, payments did not come subsequently. When Jambhale repeatedly tried to contact him, Jadhav allegedly changed his mobile number and addresses to avoid communication.

After realising that they had been cheated, the complainant approached the police. Jadhav was recently booked for cheating and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, which was in force when the alleged crime was committed, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two booked in Thane for allegedly duping investors
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Mumbai Stock Broker Threatened with Death, Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Fake Police Rob Man in Currency Exchange Scam
Fake Police Rob Man in Currency Exchange Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 2

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 3

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception0:32

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika...

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in Nepal1:45

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO