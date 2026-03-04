Mumbai Stock Broker Threatened with Death, Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
March 04, 2026

A Mumbai stock broker is under police protection after receiving a chilling death threat and a hefty Rs 5 crore extortion demand through WhatsApp, highlighting a concerning trend of similar threats targeting businessmen in the city.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai stock broker received a death threat and a Rs 5 crore extortion demand via WhatsApp from an unidentified international caller.
  • The extortionist threatened to kill the broker and his family if the money was not paid.
  • The broker's son also received a similar threatening message, escalating the concern.
  • Mumbai police have registered an FIR and are investigating the extortion attempt and death threat.
  • Several Mumbai businessmen have recently reported similar extortion threats, some falsely using the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

A 62-year-old stock broker from Mumbai received a death threat from an unidentified caller using an international number, who demanded Rs 5 crore extortion from him, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant received the threat message on WhatsApp.

 

The sender allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill him and his family members if the amount was not paid, an official of Malad police station said.

Initially, the businessman ignored the message. However, his son also received a similar threatening message on WhatsApp from another unidentified number. The sender again demanded Rs 5 crore and warned of dire consequences, including death threats to family members and relatives.

The victim then approached the police and submitted the messages and audio recordings as evidence. Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections pertaining to extortion and criminal intimidation.

Rising Extortion Threats in Mumbai

In recent weeks, several businessmen across Mumbai have received extortion threats via international calls. Traders from Vile Parle, Borivali and Andheri had reported similar threats with the callers citing the name f gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police subsequently arrested a few accused who allegedly confessed to using the gangster's name to extort money. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

