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5.2-magnitude quake jolts Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 21, 2026 10:59 IST

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A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Manipur, sending tremors through neighbouring regions, but thankfully, no casualties or damage have been reported.

Earthquake

Key Points

  • A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Manipur early Tuesday morning.
  • The earthquake's epicentre was located in the Kamjong district of Manipur.
  • Tremors were felt in Ukhrul district, Imphal, and Meghalaya.
  • No casualties or damage have been reported following the earthquake.

Manipur was struck by an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The quake occurred at 5.59 am with its epicentre located in Kamjong district, they added. 

Earthquake Aftermath: Impact and Response

Tremors were felt in neighbouring Ukhrul district and state capital Imphal, and even Meghalaya but no casualty or damage has been reported so far.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in the seismically active northeastern region of India. The National Center for Seismology monitors seismic activity across the country and provides real-time updates.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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