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Home  » News » 5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi

5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi

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March 28, 2026 18:42 IST

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Authorities are urging the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours.

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Key Points

  • Five Indian nationals sustained injuries in the UAE due to falling debris from a missile interception near KEZAD.
  • The injuries ranged from moderate to minor, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
  • This incident follows a previous one where an Indian national was killed by missile debris in the UAE.
  • The Indian Embassy is providing support and assistance to those affected by the incidents in the UAE.

Five Indians were injured in the UAE by the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following interception of a ballistic missile by the country's air defence system, local media reported on Saturday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office in a social media post said the authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in injuries to five individuals of Indian nationality, ranging from moderate to minor.

 

"The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," it said.

Earlier, it reported that the authorities were responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.

Previous Incident and Response

On Thursday, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.

"The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance," it posted on X.

The second person killed in the incident was a Pakistani national, while the three injured also included an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

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