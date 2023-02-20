News
'4th incident since 2014': Stones pelted on Owaisi's Delhi home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2023 10:22 IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

IMAGE: Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi's Delhi residence. Photograph: ANI

The AIMIM leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets.

 

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
