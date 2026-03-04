HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Army Chief Rejects Terrorist Use of Afghan Soil

Pakistan Army Chief Rejects Terrorist Use of Afghan Soil

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 22:16 IST

Pakistan's Army Chief, Syed Asim Munir, strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists, asserting that Pakistan will take all necessary actions to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border.

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Army Chief, Syed Asim Munir, has declared the use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan as unacceptable.
  • Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan to review security and operational preparedness along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
  • Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq following alleged attacks from Afghan Taliban on multiple locations along the border.
  • Munir stated that peace requires the Afghan Taliban to renounce support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.
  • The Army Chief received briefings on the security environment, intelligence operations, and border management measures.

Chief of Defence Forces and Army chief Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday described as "unacceptable" the alleged use of Afghan soil by terrorist against Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the army's media wing, Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan district along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

 

He emphasised that use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan is "unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border".

Operation Ghazab lil Haq

The visit came days after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border.

Call for Afghan Taliban to Renounce Terrorism

Munir reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.

The field marshal was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management.

He was also briefed in detail on the ongoing operation and recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
