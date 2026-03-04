Pakistan Army Chief Rejects Terrorist Use of Afghan Soil

Pakistan's Army Chief, Syed Asim Munir, strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists, asserting that Pakistan will take all necessary actions to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border.

Photograph: DG ISPR/Twitter

Chief of Defence Forces and Army chief Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday described as "unacceptable" the alleged use of Afghan soil by terrorist against Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the army's media wing, Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan district along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

He emphasised that use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan is "unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border".

Operation Ghazab lil Haq

The visit came days after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border.

Call for Afghan Taliban to Renounce Terrorism

Munir reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.

The field marshal was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management.

He was also briefed in detail on the ongoing operation and recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.