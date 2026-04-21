4 injured in violent clashes inside Germany gurdwara

A violent clash at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, has left four people injured, triggering a large police response and raising concerns within the Sikh community.

IMAGE: Violent clashes breaks out inside a gurdwara in Moers, Germany. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A clash at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, resulted in four injuries.

The incident occurred during prayer time and involved two groups within the Sikh community.

German police responded with special forces and a helicopter after reports of gunshots.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the altercation and the nature of the reported gunshots.

Four people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a gurdwara in Germany's Moers city, prompting a large-scale security response, including special forces, according to German authorities and media reports.

The incident occurred around 2:20 pm local time on Sunday during prayer time at the Sikh community centre when an altercation broke out between two groups present at the site, the Wesel district police said in a press release.

Police Response To Gurdwara Altercation

"Four people sustained minor injuries, including one who suffered a cut," police said in the release issued on Sunday, adding that arrests have been made.

"Because witnesses reported hearing gunshots, special forces were called in. A police helicopter was also deployed for a time," the release said.

Investigation Into Gurdwara Incident Underway

The police, however, have not confirmed the exact cause of the altercation or the nature of the reported gunshots.

Investigations by the criminal police and the public prosecutor's office are ongoing, the release added.

Possible Causes Of The Gurdwara Clash

According to German public broadcaster Tagesschau, the confrontation is believed to have stemmed from internal disputes within members of the Sikh community.

German news portal NRZ reported that the clash broke out between members of the Sikh community during a festival at the gurdwara, triggering a heavy police response.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that multiple police vehicles, ambulances and officers, including dog units, rushed to the scene, while a special operations unit entered the building.

"Several people ran out of the building, some of them barefoot," a resident was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Members of the Sikh community alleged that shots were fired inside the temple and that some individuals were attacked with knives and pepper spray. However, one resident said no gunshots were heard.

Under German law, acts of violence within religious institutions can carry severe penalties, depending on the extent of injuries and intent. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the individuals involved and determining the exact sequence of events leading to the clash.