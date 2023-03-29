News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 cheetah cubs born in India after decades

4 cheetah cubs born in India after decades

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 29, 2023 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India from Namibia, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. Photograph: @byadavbjp/Twitter

He termed it a momentous event in India's wildlife conservation history during 'Amrit Kaal'.

"I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji (sic)," he tweeted.

 

The minister congratulated the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back the large carnivore to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past.

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines -- five females and three males -- from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, had died due to a kidney-related ailment on Monday, forest and wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh said.

In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.

Cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India due to over-hunting and habitat loss.

The last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Great Cheetah Tamasha
The Great Cheetah Tamasha
Namibian cheetah death: Experts' qualification sought
Namibian cheetah death: Experts' qualification sought
Cheetah adapting to new home after initial hesitation
Cheetah adapting to new home after initial hesitation
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
Nitish Kumar will not speak on Rahul Gandhi because...
Nitish Kumar will not speak on Rahul Gandhi because...
Artist Vivan Sundaram, among India's greats, is dead
Artist Vivan Sundaram, among India's greats, is dead
Rahul visits Parl for 1st time after disqualification
Rahul visits Parl for 1st time after disqualification
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

2 cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

2 cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances