News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

By REDIFF NEWS
February 20, 2023 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On February 18, 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrived in Madhya Pradesh and were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

In September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight cheetahs from Namibia into the Kuno National Park.

With the addition of the 12 South African cheetahs, the number of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park has gone up to 20.

How did the South African cheetahs make their way to India? Take a look:

 

IMAGE: A cheetah at the Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023, looks on after being sedated, before being flown with 11 others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to India over the next decade. All Photographs: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Andy Fryser aims his gun as he sedates one of the cheetahs.

 

IMAGE: A dart used to sedate the cheetahs.

 

IMAGE: A cheetah lies after being sedated, here, below, below and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A cheetah is loaded into a truck after being sedated.

 

IMAGE: Crates with some of the 12 cheetahs on a truck before being loaded on an Indian Air Force aircraft ahead of their departure at the airport in Johannesburg.

 

IMAGE: IAF personnel check if all is well with the cheetahs on board the aircraft.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Great Cheetah Tamasha
The Great Cheetah Tamasha
Cheetah adapting to new home after initial hesitation
Cheetah adapting to new home after initial hesitation
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
Uddhav lost Sena's symbol because...: Assam CM
Uddhav lost Sena's symbol because...: Assam CM
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'4th incident since 2014': Stones pelted on Owaisi home
'4th incident since 2014': Stones pelted on Owaisi home
Are These 2023's Hottest Dusky Women?
Are These 2023's Hottest Dusky Women?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park

PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park

Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades

Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances