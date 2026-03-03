Over 4.4 Million Devotees Celebrate Holi in Braj Region

Millions of devotees have flocked to Mathura and Vrindavan to immerse themselves in the vibrant Holi celebrations, honouring the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna, with police ensuring safety and order amidst the festivities.

Photographs: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Over 4.4 million devotees have visited Mathura and Vrindavan for Holi celebrations.

Devotees from across India and abroad are participating in the Braj Holi festivities.

Key attractions include darshan of Ladliji in Barsana and Huranga festivities in Baldev and Jab villages.

Police have arrested individuals for disturbing the peace during Holi celebrations.

Increased security measures are in place to ensure the safety of devotees during the Holi celebrations in the Braj region.

More than 44 lakh devotees have visited Mathura, Vrindavan and other sites in the Braj region this year to take part in the famed Holi celebrations associated with the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the figure was based on inputs gathered from various events organised as part of the traditional Braj Holi festivities.

"Devotees from across the country and abroad are continuing to arrive in Braj to participate in the celebrations," he said.

Upcoming Holi Attractions

Rawat said key attractions in the coming days include devotees gathering to have darshan of Ladliji in Barsana, the Huranga festivities in Baldev and Jab villages on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, and the traditional Charkula dance in Mukharai village, believed to be the maternal village of Radha Rani.

He said an additional five to six lakh devotees are expected to visit the region in the coming days.

Police Action and Security Measures

Meanwhile, police have taken action against miscreants accused of forcibly throwing gulal at women and creating ruckus during the festivities.

In the Govardhan and Magorra police station areas, 17 and nine persons respectively have been arrested for breach of peace and sent to jail, Rawat said.

He added that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees and the peaceful conduct of the Holi celebrations.