Gurugram Police Announce Security Measures for Holi

Gurugram police are implementing comprehensive security measures, including increased patrols and checkpoints, to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi festival for residents.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police are implementing enhanced security measures for the Holi festival to ensure public safety.

37 checkpoints will be established across Gurugram to monitor and prevent criminal activity during Holi celebrations.

Quick response teams, police emergency response vehicles, and police riders teams will be deployed throughout the district.

The police will take strict action against individuals posting hate speech or inflammatory content on social media.

Increased police presence will patrol crowded areas and monitor sensitive locations like cinema halls and bus stands.

The Gurugram police said on Monday it has made special security arrangements for the Holi festival, including 37 checkpoints, to crack down on criminals, anti-social elements, hooligans and drunk drivers.

A senior police officer said a total of four quick response teams, 72 police emergency response vehicles and 135 police riders teams will be deployed. An FIR will be registered against those who post hate speech, inflammatory posts and content on social media.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said that as directed by Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, special and robust security arrangements are being made to maintain peace and law and order on Holi and Dhulandi.

A total of 37 checkpoints will be set up in the district including nine each in the East and West Zones, five in the South Zone and 14 in the Manesar Zone, the officer said.

Increased Patrols and Monitoring

The Gurugram police has also issued special instructions to deal with those creating disturbances on bikes.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to patrol crowded areas in the district, and adequate deployment will ensure smooth traffic flow, the spokesperson said.

Sensitive areas, including cinema halls, malls, bus stands, and railway stations, will be identified and monitored closely, the officer added.