Delhi Police Gears Up for Holi with Extensive Security Measures

Delhi Police are deploying over 15,000 personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi celebration, cracking down on drunken driving and reckless stunts.

Photograph: ANI screen grab

Key Points Over 15,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed across the city to ensure law and order during Holi celebrations.

Delhi Police will focus on preventing drunken driving, rash driving, and dangerous motorcycle stunts during Holi.

Special checking drives and multiple pickets will be set up to identify and prosecute those driving under the influence of alcohol during Holi.

Delhi Police urges citizens to celebrate Holi safely and responsibly, respecting public order and avoiding forceful coloring.

According to Delhi Police, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the festival of colours is celebrated peacefully and safely.

Senior officers said teams will be stationed at sensitive locations, major intersections, markets and residential areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Police personnel, including district police staff, traffic personnel and PCR units, will conduct intensified patrolling across the city. Special checking drives will be carried out to curb drunken driving, rash driving and dangerous stunts on motorcycles.

Enhanced Traffic Enforcement During Holi

Multiple pickets will be set up at prominent roads and border points, officials said, adding that traffic police teams equipped with breath analysers, speed checking metres will conduct checks throughout the day to identify and prosecute those driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Action will also be taken against triple riding, over-speeding and performing wheelies or other stunts on two-wheelers. Adequate arrangements have also been made to ensure quick response to PCR calls. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted at crowded places, and plainclothes personnel will be deployed to keep a watch on mischief-makers," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Urges Responsible Celebration

The officer further said Delhi Police extend heartfelt greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. "We urge everyone to celebrate the festival safely and responsibly," the officer said.

Police have also appealed to citizens to respect public order, avoid forceful colouring and refrain from creating nuisance in public places.