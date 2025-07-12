33.5% Districts Dry Despite Surge In Rainfall

The bulk of these districts are in Bihar, where 87 per cent districts are monsoon-deficient till July 9.

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a severly waterlogged road in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The southwest monsoon has picked up in most parts of the country, with the all-India rainfall 15 per cent more than normal till July 8.

However, almost 33.5 per cent of all districts remain deficient or large deficient.

Even though pace is expected to pick up soon, these areas will be under close watch, since agricultural activities would be most under threat here.

The bulk of these districts are in Bihar, where 87 per cent districts are monsoon-deficient till July 9, followed by Assam (60 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (53.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (52.6 per cent), and Telangana (51.5 per cent).

