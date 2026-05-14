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Assam Men Arrested With Explosives In Meghalaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 19:38 IST

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Two men from Assam have been arrested in Meghalaya after authorities discovered 30,000 detonators concealed in their vehicle, prompting an investigation into the source and intended recipients of the explosives.

Key Points

  • Two men from Assam arrested in Meghalaya for possessing 30,000 detonators.
  • The detonators were discovered during a vehicle checking drive in East Jaintia Hills district.
  • The suspects, Kamrul Ali Laskar and Ibrahim Uddin Laskar, were travelling towards Silchar.
  • A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, and an investigation is underway.

Two persons from Assam were arrested after 30,000 detonators were allegedly found in their car in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Thursday.

Explosives Seized During Vehicle Check

During a vehicle checking drive at Umkiang in the early hours of Wednesday, a car on the way to Silchar was intercepted, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said.

 

"A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 30,000 detonators. The detonators were concealed inside two boxes and a bag," he said.

Investigation Underway

The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Kamrul Ali Laskar and Ibrahim Uddin Laskar, were arrested, he added.

"A case was lodged at the Lumshnong police station under the Explosive Substances Act. An investigation is underway to trace the source of the detonators and identify the intended recipients," the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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