Home  » News » Ferry sinks off Mumbai coast as Navy boat rams it; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 21:10 IST
Thirteen persons died and 99 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, the Navy said.

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard rescued 80 passengers after a boat carrying 85 passengers capsized near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, December 18, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

“Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts,” the Navy said.

 

“The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. So far 99 survivors have been rescued,” it added.

The accident led to the loss of 13 lives, including a Naval personnel and two from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) on board the Naval craft, the Navy said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway off Mumbai coast.Photograph: ANI Photo

Accounting of all personnel is in progress along with SAR efforts in the area, it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that 101 persons have been rescued.

IMAGE: The ferry boat after it was hit by a speed boat.Photograph: ANI Photo

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” Singh added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
