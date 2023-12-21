News
Rediff.com  » News » Suspensions spree continues as 3 more Oppn MPs face action

Suspensions spree continues as 3 more Oppn MPs face action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 21, 2023 15:59 IST
Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100.

IMAGE: Total 100 opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha so far. Photograph: Sansad TV

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.

"This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through display of placards, entering into the Well of the House...may be suspended from the House for remaining session," Joshi said.

 

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned the three MPs against protesting in the House.

As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of a large number of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
