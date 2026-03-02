HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shiv Sena (UBT) Functionary's Car Attacked in Akola

Shiv Sena (UBT) Functionary's Car Attacked in Akola

March 02, 2026 14:44 IST

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's car was attacked in Akola, Maharashtra, triggering a police investigation and strong condemnation from party officials.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Rahul Karade's car was attacked by unidentified persons in Akola.
  • The attackers allegedly used a sword and iron rods to damage the vehicle.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage.
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Unidentified persons allegedly attacked the car of a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary in Maharashtra's Akola city while he was returning home, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Umri area under the Civil Lines police station limits on Sunday night.

 

In his police complaint, Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Rahul Karade said he was returning home in the city from his native village when some persons attacked his car with a sword and iron rods.

Karade alleged the attackers wanted to kill him and informed about the incident to Akola Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak.

He later lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station based on which a case was registered, an official said.

A probe was underway into the case and the police were examining CCTV footage of the area, he said.

Political Reaction to the Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who represents Balapur assembly constituency in Akola district, condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

