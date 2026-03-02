HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Suspends Arrests of Afghan Nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

March 02, 2026 22:30 IST

Amidst a tense security situation and ongoing border closure, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has temporarily suspended the arrest of Afghan nationals on humanitarian grounds.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspends arrests of Afghan nationals due to security concerns and border closure.
  • The decision was made on humanitarian grounds and to meet administrative requirements, according to officials.
  • Despite the suspension, measures to maintain law, order, and citizen rights will continue.
  • Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' following attacks by Afghan Taliban forces along the border.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has temporarily suspended the arrest of the Afghan nationals in view of the prevailing security situation and continued closure of the border, officials said on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, who instructed the Inspector General of Police to halt arrests of Afghan citizens until further orders.

 

The decision has been taken on humanitarian grounds and to meet administrative requirements, the official said, adding that future action would be determined in line with government directives.

The spokesperson clarified that despite the temporary suspension, measures to ensure the rule of law, protect citizens' rights and maintain peace and public order would continue without interruption.

Operation Against Taliban

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600-km-long border. Pakistan forces continue to dismantle the security apparatus of the Taliban.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
