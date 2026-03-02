HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four held after manhunt for Mumbai jewellers theft

Four held after manhunt for Mumbai jewellers theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 02, 2026 22:47 IST

Four suspects have been arrested after an intense 48-day manhunt in the forests of Rajasthan, following a significant jewellery theft in Mumbai involving gold, silver, and diamonds worth Rs 6.79 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals were arrested after a 48-day manhunt in Rajasthan for a Mumbai jewellery theft.
  • The stolen jewellery, including gold, silver, and diamonds, was valued at Rs 6.79 crore.
  • Police used technical analysis and thermal drones to track the suspects in the dense forests.
  • Three kilograms of gold and five kilograms of silver have been recovered from the accused.
  • The accused attempted to evade arrest by moving deeper into the forest and avoiding villages.

Four persons were arrested after an intense 48-day manhunt deep inside the forests of Rajasthan for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 6.79 crore from a shop in north Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The theft of gold, silver and diamonds from the safe of complainant Sanket Porwal's shop in IC Colony in Borival West took place in January, the MHB police station official said.

 

"Our probe found that shop employees Prabhu Singh and Narayan Singh allegedly used a duplicate key to unlock the safe and flee with the valuables. Technical analysis traced them to Rajasthan, following which a team went there. The trail eventually led investigators to the dense forest regions of Rajsamand district in the western state," he said.

The accused avoided staying in villages and continued to move deeper into the forest to avoid arrest, the official said. They also kept moving from Rajsamand to Chittorgarh, Sardargarh and Pali districts, he added.

Investigation and Arrests

"For 48 days, police officers camped in the jungles, relying on human intelligence and advanced surveillance techniques. Thermal drones were used to scan forest zones where the accused were suspected to be hiding. Further probe revealed the involvement of others identified as Ganpat Singh, Kishan Singh and Mod Singh," he said.

One key accused was traced to a temple located deep inside a forest near Muwariya village in Rajsamand district, while two others were picked up from Kuwariya village based on a tip off, the official added.

Recovery of Stolen Goods

Three kilograms of gold worth Rs 4.5 crore as well as five kilograms of silver worth Rs 15 lakh have been seized, and efforts are on to recover the remaining loot, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery
Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold, Arrest Foreign Nationals
Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold, Arrest Foreign Nationals
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO