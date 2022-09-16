News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi Ignores Xi in Samarkand

Modi Ignores Xi in Samarkand

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: September 16, 2022 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's two-day annual summit is being held in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

The summit is being held in person after two years, providing a rare opportunity for all its eight leaders to meet on the sidelines of the event for face-to-face talks.

On Friday, September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi attended the summit along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist party of China, and leaders of the other member States of the influential grouping.

The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several Central Asian countries.

It is the first time that Modi and Xi came face-to-face since the Chinese People's Liberation Army occupied Indian territory in Ladakh in April 2020.

The prime minister did not appear to acknowledge Xi nor speak with him. At least, there are no visuals of the same.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, this is Xi's first trip abroad.

 

IMAGE: Modi arrives in Samarkand. Photograph: ANI Photo/PIB

 

IMAGE: Modi is greeted by Indian diplomats on his arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo/PIB

 

IMAGE: Modi arrives for the SCO summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi delivers his remarks at the summit. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi sat two places away from Xi and opposite Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit, which is being held in person after a gap of two years. Photograph: ANI Photo/ Arindam Bagchi Twitter

 

IMAGE: An extended format meeting of the heads of SCO member States. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Xi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev before the summit begins. Photograph: Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Exactly a month from today, the Chinese Communists will hold their 20th party congress, which is expected to give Xi an unprecented third term as party general secretary. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi raised 'questions and concerns' over the Ukraine conflict in his meeting with Putin who thanked Beijing for its 'balanced position' on the crisis.vPhotograph: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi and Xi are in the same room for the first time after the BRICS summit in November 2019. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'
'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'
SPOTTED! Xi Jinping Out Of China At Last
SPOTTED! Xi Jinping Out Of China At Last
Xi meets Putin, raises concerns over war in Ukraine
Xi meets Putin, raises concerns over war in Ukraine
India supports mutual trust among SCO members: Modi
India supports mutual trust among SCO members: Modi
Jahaan Chaar Yaar Review
Jahaan Chaar Yaar Review
Sensex tanks 1,093 points; closes below 60K
Sensex tanks 1,093 points; closes below 60K
When Strangers Become Friends!
When Strangers Become Friends!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi, Xi come face-to-face for 1st time since Galwan

Modi, Xi come face-to-face for 1st time since Galwan

'Modi can't be seen in Xi's company'

'Modi can't be seen in Xi's company'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances