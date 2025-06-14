HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital from AI crash site

270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital from AI crash site

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 14:32 IST

x

A total of 270 bodies of the victims of the Air India plane crash have been brought to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital so far, its doctors said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Health workers shift the body of a victim, who died in the plane crash, to a cold storage at a hospital, in the aftermath of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash during take-off from an airport, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The authorities had earlier pegged the death toll at 265.

In the last 24 hours, the city fire brigade has recovered one body as well as some body parts from the plane crash site, officials said.

 

"Around 270 bodies have been brought to the civil hospital so far from the plane crash site," President of Junior Doctors' Association of BJ Medical College, Dr Dhaval Gameti, told PTI.

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) has recovered some human body parts as well as a corpse in the last 24 hours from the plane crash site in the Meghaninagar area.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Additional Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said, "Our firemen, who are helping forensic and aviation experts in their investigation at the crash site, found some body parts from the canteen's rubble on Friday, while a body was found today morning."

He said that since the tail fin of the aircraft was stuck on top of the canteen's damaged building, cranes have been roped in to bring it down.

"We will start the work of removing the tail fin from the building and bring it down to the ground once Air India officials arrive at the site," Khadia said.

After the crash, senior police officials had informed the media that at least 265 people were killed in the crash, which included passengers and other victims on the ground.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies
Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies
Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college complex
Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college complex
Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Urmilaben Mourns Her Brother Akash, 14
Urmilaben Mourns Her Brother Akash, 14
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

WATCH The breathtaking view of Bhaderwah Valley!1:36

WATCH The breathtaking view of Bhaderwah Valley!

'Deeply Hurt': Priyanka Gandhi expresses her condolences over Air India Flight crash1:00

'Deeply Hurt': Priyanka Gandhi expresses her condolences...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD