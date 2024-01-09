News
Violence in Manipur wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM Biren Singh

Violence in Manipur wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM Biren Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 09, 2024 17:43 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the present situation in the state could have been avoided had there been no problem of narcotics and illegal immigrants.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during an event at the Moirang College, Bishnupur district in Imphal, January 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh said that he would resign if the government measures against the use of drugs and its campaigns against the influx of unauthorised immigrants to contain the situation in the state were found to be unconstitutional.

 

The chief minister, who was speaking at a programme held on the 190th death anniversary of Manipuri ruler Maharaja Gambhir Singh, said out of the state's 30 lakh population, 1.5 lakh youths are addicts.

"The war on drugs was declared (by the state government) to save the present and future generations. If there were no drugs, no poppy cultivation and no illegal immigration the present situation would not have occurred.

"Out of a population of just 30 lakhs (in the state), 1.5 lakhs of youth are affected by drugs. The state gets less rainfall due to deforestation for poppy cultivation and water bodies have dried up," he said.

Singh continued, "What exactly was the fault and unconstitutional act of the Manipur government which led to the attacks and burning houses of ordinary people? If there was anything that was unconstitutional in the government act against drugs and campaign against the influx of illegal immigrants I will immediately resign. I have to protect and implement the Constitution, which is my responsibility."

He claimed that none had previously discussed the current situation with the people of the state and issues of the impact of drugs, environmental and ecological imbalances (due to widespread deforestation for poppy cultivation), population and demographic imbalances were long unrealised. "However, today it is crystal clear how much trouble the state is in."

He advised holding of seminars and symposiums to discuss social issues and history of the state.

In Manipur around 15,496 acres are under poppy cultivation, according to official figure.

The state has 398 km of international border with Myanmar, much of which is unfenced and porous. More than 2000 illegal immigrants were identified in 2023.

The state is being rocked by ethnic violence since May 3 last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in it.

The chief minister later posted on X that Maharaja Gambhir Singh protected Manipur by launching a war against Burmese invaders. "Due to his sacrifices, our generation continues to flourish today with dignity and pride ...

"Let us draw inspiration from his courage & patriotism and work towards further protecting the nation," he wrote.

