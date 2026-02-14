HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on

22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2026 13:37 IST

x

Authorities are searching for Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian student from UC Berkeley, who has gone missing in California, prompting concern from the Indian consulate and local police.

IMAGE: Saketh Sreenivasaiah is a UC Berkeley student hailing from Karnataka. Photograph: Saketh Sreenivasaiah on LinkedIn

Key Points

  • Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student at UC Berkeley, has been reported missing in California.
  • His belongings, including his passport and laptop, were found in the Park Hills neighborhood.
  • The Indian consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the family and local authorities to assist in the search.
  • Police are asking anyone with information about Saketh Sreenivasaiah's whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student has gone missing in the US state of California, prompting efforts by authorities to locate him.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a UC Berkeley student hailing from Karnataka, disappeared on Tuesday, local media reported, quoting the police. 

His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal reported.

Indian consulate reacts 

The Indian consulate in San Francisco expressed deep concern about his disappearance.

"...deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka," it said in an X post.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," it added.

Police seeks information on Saketh Sreenivasaiah

Sreenivasaiah was last seen in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, the report quoted police as saying.

He is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Indian Students Can Stay Safe Abroad
How Indian Students Can Stay Safe Abroad
Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead in Russia dam
Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead in Russia dam
Missing Indian student found dead in Canada
Missing Indian student found dead in Canada
4 Indians stabbed in Russia, attacker linked to neo-Nazi group
4 Indians stabbed in Russia, attacker linked to neo-Nazi group
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus1:01

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake2:23

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass' Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh0:46

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO