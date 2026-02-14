22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on

Authorities are searching for Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian student from UC Berkeley, who has gone missing in California, prompting concern from the Indian consulate and local police.

IMAGE: Saketh Sreenivasaiah is a UC Berkeley student hailing from Karnataka. Photograph: Saketh Sreenivasaiah on LinkedIn

Key Points Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student at UC Berkeley, has been reported missing in California.

His belongings, including his passport and laptop, were found in the Park Hills neighborhood.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the family and local authorities to assist in the search.

Police are asking anyone with information about Saketh Sreenivasaiah's whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student has gone missing in the US state of California, prompting efforts by authorities to locate him.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a UC Berkeley student hailing from Karnataka, disappeared on Tuesday, local media reported, quoting the police.

His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal reported.

Indian consulate reacts

The Indian consulate in San Francisco expressed deep concern about his disappearance.

"...deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka," it said in an X post.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," it added.

Police seeks information on Saketh Sreenivasaiah

Sreenivasaiah was last seen in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, the report quoted police as saying.

He is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.