HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Missing Indian student found dead in Canada

Missing Indian student found dead in Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
Share:

April 29, 2025 13:11 IST

A 21-year-old Indian student who went missing three days ago in Canada's Ontario province has been found dead, according to authorities.

IMAGE: Vanshika went missing last Friday after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm to view a rental room. Photograph: Courtesy Ottawa Indo-Canadians Association on Facebook

Vanshika's death was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa in an X post on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa," it said, adding that concerned authorities have taken up the case, which is now under investigation.

 

Vanshika went missing last Friday after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm to view a rental room, according to a social media post by an Indo-Canadian association linked by the High Commission.

According to the post, her phone was switched off at approximately 11.40 pm that night and she missed an important exam the next day, which it said was "completely out of character" for the student.

The High Commission said it was in "close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance".

In an earlier post on X, it had urged people with any information about the case to contact local community organisations.

In a letter to the Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs, Hindu Community in Ottawa President Parmod Chhabra said the community was deeply worried, "fearing the worst".

The letter was also linked by the High Commission in its X post.

Chhabra requested the police chief's personal attention and intervention, urging the Ottawa Police Service to "escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritise the investigation into Vanshika's disappearance".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Family of Indian student killed in Canada seeks help
Family of Indian student killed in Canada seeks help
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

webstory image 3

From The Valley To Your Plate: 10 Kashmiri Favourites

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie0:46

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in Mumbai's Bandra1:36

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in...

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:28

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD