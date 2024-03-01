News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Board exam papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter

Board exam papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 01, 2024 13:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Chhattisgarh government used a helicopter to transport the board examination question papers to an exam centre located in an interior pocket of Naxalite-hit Sukma district in the state, officials said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Class 12 examination of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) began on Friday, while Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from Saturday.

This is the second year in a row that a helicopter was used for carrying the board exam papers to Jagargunda exam centre in Sukma, they said.

 

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's office on Thursday night posted pictures of a helicopter ferrying board exam question papers to the centre in Jagargunda on its 'X' handle, and wrote that the future of students was the topmost priority in his state.

'This is our Chhattisgarh, where the future of children is our topmost concern. Question papers were sent by helicopter to Jagargunda in Sukma. The board examinations are starting from March 1,' it said.

Appreciating the effort of the local district administration, CM Sai said the initiative taken for shaping bright future of the children in tribal areas is praiseworthy.

'Let no child remain deprived of good education. Chhattisgarh government is dedicated to the better future of children,' it added.

Of the 16 centres for board examinations in Sukma district, question papers were sent to the Jagargunda centre in a chopper on February 27 in view of security reasons, a district administration official said.

Total 36 students, including 16 of Class 12 and 20 of Class 10 belonging to different schools will appear in exams at the Jagargunda centre, he said.

This is for the second time that a helicopter was used for carrying question papers to Jagargunda.

In the previous academic session, a chopper was used to transport question papers at Jagargunda, which was made an exam centre for the first time in 2022-23.

Earlier, students from the area had to go to Dornapal for board examinations, he said.

More than 2.61 lakh students have enrolled for Class 12 state board examination in the ongoing academic session in the state which will be held from March 1 to 23, while over 3.45 lakh students for Class 10 board exams to be held between March 2 and 21.

Total 2,475 examination centres have been set up across the state, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
First Time In Kashmir, Boards In March
First Time In Kashmir, Boards In March
Board exams twice a year; 2 languages in Class 11, 12
Board exams twice a year; 2 languages in Class 11, 12
Optional: Pradhan on biannual class 10, 12 exams
Optional: Pradhan on biannual class 10, 12 exams
SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits
SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
The Battles Over Recipes
The Battles Over Recipes
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Students can take 10th, 12th board exams twice a year

Students can take 10th, 12th board exams twice a year

CBSE to scrap division or distinction for board exams

CBSE to scrap division or distinction for board exams

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances