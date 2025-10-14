2 terrorists killed in JK as Army foils infiltration bid

Two unidentified terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders. There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said.

"Based on specific intelligence input by JKP & corroborated by sources and agencies, regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Machhal Sector, Kupwara on 13 Oct 2025.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Large quantity of weapons and equipment recovered," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The operation is in progress, it said.