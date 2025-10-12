HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BSF heightens LoC vigil ahead of winter amid infiltration concerns

BSF heightens LoC vigil ahead of winter amid infiltration concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 19:19 IST

x

The Border Security Force has heightened its vigil along the Line of Control in Kashmir ahead of the winter as there is a possibility of increased infiltration attempts from across the border, a senior officer said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are waiting at various launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the valley, the Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

"Generally, it has been seen that there are increased attempts of infiltration before the winters. Keeping that in mind, we have put our jawans and officers on alert and have heightened our vigilance on the border," Additional Director General of BSF, Satish S Khandare told reporters on the sidelines of Wular 2.0 Marathon in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

 

"It is difficult to give an exact number, but the reports we have is that our neighbouring country is making some launchpads across the border," he added.

The BSF officer said the danger of terrorists infiltrating into our country from across always remains, but the BSF and the Army is alert and prepared on the border to deal with the situation and thwart such attempts.

"We are fulfilling our responsibilities very well," he said.

Scores of participants, including youth and women, took part in the three race categories - 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km of the marathon.

"This is the second edition of the marathon. The BSF conducted the marathon last year as well. This is a part of our efforts to have good relations with the people living near the LoC and border," the BSF ADG said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why BSF Is Patrolling LoC In Akhnoor
Why BSF Is Patrolling LoC In Akhnoor
2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora
2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora
How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor
How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba
Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack
Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO