Why BSF Is Patrolling LoC In Akhnoor

Border Security Force troops in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, have intensified their patrolling along the Chenab river, a crucial stretch of the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu sector.

Operating under challenging terrain and weather conditions, the BSF has deployed additional personnel and surveillance equipment to monitor riverine routes that could be exploited for infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Patrols are being conducted both on land and in boats, with troops maintaining round-the-clock watch to ensure no breach of the international boundary occurs.

The Chenab river area, known for its strategic importance and proximity to civilian habitations, has witnessed attempts at cross-border infiltration in the past.

The current operation aims to reassure residents of border villages and strengthen coordination with local authorities to respond swiftly to any security threat.

IMAGE: BSF patrols on high alert along the International Border ahead of winter, as inputs suggest 150 to 170 terrorists are active across the LoC at Akhnoor, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BSF lady soldiers patrol the international border in the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrol the international border in the Samba sector.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff