News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport

Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 14, 2023 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A small aircraft veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains and all the eight people, who were onboard, have been hospitalised with injuries, according to officials.

IMAGE: Rescue officials evacuate injured passengers from the small plane that skidded off the runway while landing at airport in Mumbai, September 14, 2023. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Following the incident at little past 1700 hours, both runways at the airport were shut for a brief period, and one of the runways resumed operations at around 1847 hours, the officials said.

 

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures, was coming from Vishakhapatnam and skidded off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The aircraft "was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at the Mumbai airport. There were six passengers and two crew members onboard," it said.

The regulator also said the visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres with heavy rains.

An official at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said eight people injured in the incident have been hospitalised.

In a statement, Mumbai airport said the incident occurred at approximately 1708 hours.

"There are no casualties. CSMIA's (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site," it added.

The runway 27 is now open for operations post DGCA and ATC clearance at 1847 hours, one of the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe
Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe
Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed
Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
2 terrorists behind killing of Army officers encircled
2 terrorists behind killing of Army officers encircled
Injured Shaw set to miss majority of domestic season
Injured Shaw set to miss majority of domestic season
15 NBFCs to comply with enhanced regulatory norms: RBI
15 NBFCs to comply with enhanced regulatory norms: RBI
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year

India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year

18 dead after Air India jet breaks into 2 in Kozhikode

18 dead after Air India jet breaks into 2 in Kozhikode

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances