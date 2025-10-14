JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA over seat-sharing pact

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

Mandal, who is enjoying the fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.

When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.

"I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, JD-U's Bhagalpur MP Ajay Kumar Mandal sought to resign, stating that he was not consulted over the distribution of tickets for the Bihar assembly elections in his region.

The Nitish Kumar-led party is yet to comment on the letter, which Mandal shared on X.

"Despite being a member of parliament from Bhagalpur, the party has not reached out to me for advice regarding ticket distribution in the region. In that case, there is no point holding the MP post," he said in the letter, addressed to Kumar.

He said in his 20-25 years of service to the Bhagalpur region, as an MP and MLA, he has considered JD-U as his family, but "decisions made in the past few months" do not augur well for the future of the party.

He alleged that the "prioritising outsiders" has "weakened the roots" of the JD-U, adding that "party workers are feeling sidelined".

This, he said, reflects poorly on the leadership of the chief minister.