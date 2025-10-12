HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP, JD-U to contest 101 seats each in Bihar polls

BJP, JD-U to contest 101 seats each in Bihar polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 19:31 IST

x

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a public meeting, as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary look on in in Purnea, Bihar, September 15, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

In a post on X as the meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, started, Pradhan said Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field their candidates on six seats each.

He claimed all National Democratic Alliance partners have completed the seat-distribution exercise in a cordial manner.

 

He said, "Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government."

The announcement followed days of negotiations involving senior BJP leadership and their allies except the JD-U, which had reached an understanding with the principal NDA party earlier.

Allies like Paswan, Manjhi and Kushwaha drove a hard bargain with the BJP and blew hot and cold in talks, even as the negotiation continued.

Paswan appears to have prevailed on the BJP in conceding to his party more seats than it was earlier willing to.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11.

In 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U had contested on 115 seats and the BJP on 110 seats, while Paswan had contested separately.

This is the first time that the JD-U is not contesting more seats than the BJP in an assembly election in a clear indication of the realignment of strength within the ruling alliance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar polls: JD-U finalises candidates, to drop 4 non-performing MLAs
Bihar polls: JD-U finalises candidates, to drop 4 non-performing MLAs
NDA seals Bihar seat pact, JD-U gets one more than BJP
NDA seals Bihar seat pact, JD-U gets one more than BJP
Differences emerge in NDA over seat sharing in Bihar
Differences emerge in NDA over seat sharing in Bihar
Bihar polls: Less than 70 seats for Cong? Oppn manifesto this week
Bihar polls: Less than 70 seats for Cong? Oppn manifesto this week
AAP to go solo in Bihar polls, will contest all 243 seats
AAP to go solo in Bihar polls, will contest all 243 seats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 20251:08

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2025

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali in Bandra1:01

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO