Youth Congress chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested over a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: @UdayBhanuIYC/X

Key Points Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested for his involvement in a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the protest to eight.

Additional charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been added to the FIR, including promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to national integration.

The IYC workers protested against the government and the India-US interim trade deal during the AI Impact Summit.

Police are investigating a potential conspiracy and the financial backing behind the protest, including funding for the printed T-shirts.

Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of IYC members at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last week, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to eight.

Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar.

In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.

Legal Ramifications and Charges

According to police, additional sections under the BNS, including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration), have been invoked in the FIR, which carry a jail term of up to three years.

Charges of criminal conspiracy, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly and common intention had already been added to the FIR.

Details of the Protest

On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Police said the accused registered online to obtain QR codes to access the venue.

Investigation and Political Reactions

Investigators are also probing an alleged conspiracy angle and the financial trail behind the protest, including funding for printing the slogans on the T-shirts.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the BJP calling it a "shameful act to tarnish India's image on the global stage", and the IYC defending it as a "peaceful" demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.