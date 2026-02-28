HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Shirtless protest: Youth Cong chief gets bail after midnight hearing

Shirtless protest: Youth Cong chief gets bail after midnight hearing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 11:31 IST

x

IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib has been granted bail by a Delhi court following his arrest for leading a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, where demonstrators displayed anti-Modi slogans.

Youth Cong chief gets bail

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib was granted bail by a Delhi court after being arrested for protesting at the India AI Impact Summit.
  • The court rejected the Delhi Police's request to extend Chib's custody by seven days.
  • Chib's bail was granted against a surety bond of Rs 50,000, with instructions to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets.
  • The protest involved IYC members removing their shirts to reveal anti-Modi slogans during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
  • The AI Summit saw participation from tech moguls, industry leaders, and policymakers.

A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Chib was produced before the duty magistrate around 1 am on Saturday as his four-day police custody, granted by the court on February 24, came to an end.

 

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta was hearing an application by the Delhi Police seeking a seven-day extension of his custody. However, she dismissed the plea and granted him bail.

Speaking to the media, Chib's counsel informed that bail was granted by the magistrate against the surety bond of Rs 50,000, and the court has also directed his client to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets.

"The duty magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order that the police crime branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib," the IYC president's counsel said.

Details of the AI Summit Protest

On February 24, the court allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib over his role in the AI Summit protest held at Bharat Mandapam here, during which IYC members took their shirts off to reveal anti-Modi and anti-Centre slogans on T-shirts beneath.

The summit began on February 16 and saw packed halls and long queues throughout, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, and founders thronged the venue.

The accused wore T-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

The protesters also allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

courtMatters

RELATED STORIES

Youth Congress chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit
Youth Congress chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit
'Blatant assault on public order': Court slams IYC protest at AI Summit
'Blatant assault on public order': Court slams IYC protest at AI Summit
Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement: Delhi Police
Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement: Delhi Police
Shirtless protest at AI summit: IYC workers sent to 5-day custody
Shirtless protest at AI summit: IYC workers sent to 5-day custody
Two More Arrested in AI Summit Protest Case; Funds Under Scrutiny
Two More Arrested in AI Summit Protest Case; Funds Under Scrutiny

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in Bolivia3:49

15 killed as cash-laden military cargo plane crashes in...

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar breaks his silence0:48

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar...

CM Dhami participates in the 'Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav' in Lohaghat1:35

CM Dhami participates in the 'Kali Kumaon Holi Rang...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO