1st day of monsoon session sees a washout amid uproar over GST, Agnipath

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid opposition uproar over the issue of price rise and Agnipath scheme.

IMAGE: Opposition members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, in New Delhi on July 18, 2022. Photograph: TV grab

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House as the House reconvened for the afternoon session at 2 pm.

Bharatiya Janata Party member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill.

As opposition members raised slogans in the Well, Agarwal adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were adjourned for the day following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.

Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings.

The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.

Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.