News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1st day of monsoon session sees a washout amid uproar over GST, Agnipath

1st day of monsoon session sees a washout amid uproar over GST, Agnipath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2022 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid opposition uproar over the issue of price rise and Agnipath scheme.

IMAGE: Opposition members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, in New Delhi on July 18, 2022. Photograph: TV grab

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House as the House reconvened for the afternoon session at 2 pm.

Bharatiya Janata Party member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill.

As opposition members raised slogans in the Well, Agarwal adjourned the proceedings for the day.

 

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were adjourned for the day following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.

Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings.

The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.

Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uttam's Take: No Dissent From MPs Too
Uttam's Take: No Dissent From MPs Too
Union minister says 'no word barred from use' in Parl
Union minister says 'no word barred from use' in Parl
Will India intervene? All-party meet called on Lanka
Will India intervene? All-party meet called on Lanka
'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena
'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena
Sunak faces queries on wife's taxes in 2nd TV debate
Sunak faces queries on wife's taxes in 2nd TV debate
What Ryan Gosling LOVES About Gray Man
What Ryan Gosling LOVES About Gray Man
Disha, Kriti, Tamannaah: Who Looks Best In Black?
Disha, Kriti, Tamannaah: Who Looks Best In Black?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

14 bills ready to be tabled, govt promises discussion

14 bills ready to be tabled, govt promises discussion

Oppn plans to corner govt on Agnipath, price rise

Oppn plans to corner govt on Agnipath, price rise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances