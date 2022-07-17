News
Rediff.com  » News » Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis

Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2022 16:13 IST
The government has called an all-party meeting Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

IMAGE: Demonstrators celebrate after entering the Presidential Secretariat during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo on July 9, 2022. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

During a meeting of parties convened on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam demanded India intervene in the neighbouring country which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.

During the Sunday meet, both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country's Tamil population.

 

Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

DMK leader T R Baalu also demanded India's intervention in addressing the situation confronting the island nation.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
