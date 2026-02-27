HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala Man Sentenced to 53 Years for Sexually Assaulting Minor

February 27, 2026 20:36 IST

A Kerala court sentenced a 41-year-old man to 53 years in prison under the POCSO Act for the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, highlighting the severity of crimes against children.

Key Points

  • A Kerala court sentenced Muhammed Reyhan to 53 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2023.
  • The sentence was delivered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh on the convict.
  • The sexual assault occurred in August 2023, and the crime was reported to the child line through the girl's school teacher.

A Kerala court on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to a cumulative 53 years imprisonment for the aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at her residence near Perambra here in 2023.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court Judge Devan K Menon sentenced Muhammed Reyhan under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC for a cumulative 53 years, special public prosecutor (SPP) Manoj Aroor said.

 

As the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of the punishments was for 20 years of imprisonment, he will have to serve that, SPP Aroor said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh on the convict, the SPP said.

Details of the Crime

The incidents of sexual assault occurred in August 2023 at the victim's residence and information about it was communicated to the child line through the girl's school teacher, the prosecutor said.

The child line informed the police which recorded the girl's statement.

The accused was a hotel worker and carried out the crime while he was undergoing treatment for an injury.

Although he had applied for bail several times, Reyhan was denied the relief considering the seriousness of the case and the prosecution's arguments, the SPP said.

Prosecution's Case

During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 witnesses, presented 21 documents and produced 4 pieces of evidence to ensure the conviction, he said.

