HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » HC: Lawyer's Help in FIR Doesn't Affect Credibility

HC: Lawyer's Help in FIR Doesn't Affect Credibility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 23:58 IST

The Allahabad High Court has affirmed that an FIR's validity isn't undermined by legal assistance during its preparation, delivering a key ruling in an acid attack case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court ruled that an FIR's credibility isn't automatically doubted if prepared with a lawyer's help.
  • The court upheld a conviction in an acid attack case, emphasizing that witness statements and forensic reports supported the prosecution.
  • The High Court reduced the sentence from life imprisonment to 14 years, considering the time already served by the appellant.
  • Seeking legal assistance when filing an FIR is considered normal and should not automatically cast doubt on the facts presented, according to the court.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has held that credibility of an FIR cannot be doubted merely because it is prepared with the assistance of a lawyer.

With this observation, the court upheld a person's conviction, though it reduced his sentence from life imprisonment to 14-year jail in an acid attack case in which two women had lost their lives.

 

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice A K Chaudhary passed the verdict on February 27 on the plea of Jagdamba Harijan of Pratapgarh.

The sessions court in Pratapgarh had sentenced the appellant to life imprisonment for culpable homicide by acid attack on two women.

Arguments and Court's Reasoning

The appellant's primary argument was that the FIR was filed two days later and was prepared with the assistance of a private lawyer, making the report untrue.

However, the high court rejected this argument and clarified that the preparation of an FIR with the assistance of a lawyer does not automatically affect its credibility.

The court stated that while legal assistance is permissible in every criminal proceeding, seeking assistance at the time of filing an FIR is also normal and should not cast doubt on the veracity of any facts.

"The evidence on record demonstrates that witness statements, and medical and forensic reports supported the prosecution case," the bench said.

However, the court reduced the sentence from life imprisonment to 14 years imprisonment. It also noted that the appellant had already spent 13 years, 9 months and 24 days in prison.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimearrests&Allegations

RELATED STORIES

Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj
Thane Court Acquits Man in 2018 Knife Attack Case
Thane Court Acquits Man in 2018 Knife Attack Case
Reporter Jailed for Reports Against UP Hospital Officials
Reporter Jailed for Reports Against UP Hospital Officials
Court Acquits Man in 2016 Robbery Case
Court Acquits Man in 2016 Robbery Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Watch: Thick cloud of smoke emerges above Jebel Ali port after missile debris sparks fire in Dubai0:41

Watch: Thick cloud of smoke emerges above Jebel Ali port...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO