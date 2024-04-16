News
18 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; 3 jawans hurt

18 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; 3 jawans hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 16, 2024 19:34 IST
At least 18 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, the Border Security Force said.

IMAGE: The 53rd Battalion of the ITBP personnel destroy a Maoist memorial, at Kasturmeta village in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, April 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, the state police said.

 

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force and the state police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a statement issued by the BSF said.

The BSF has been extensively deployed in Kanker district for counter-insurgency operations.

"Bodies of 18 Maoist cadres were recovered from the encounter spot. Seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns were also recovered from the spot," the statement said.

"One BSF personnel sustained bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight and he is reported to be out of danger," the statement added.

The Chhattisgarh police said three security personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
