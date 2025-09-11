15,000 Prisoners Escape In Nepal

30 undertrial prisoners from Nepal, who escaped after a jail break, were arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal jawans at the India-Nepal border in Bihar.

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel conduct a flag march in Kathmandu, September 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

More than 15,000 inmates escaped from over 25 prisons across the country in the largest prison break in Nepal's history, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing a preliminary report released on Wednesday evening.

As per The Kathmandu Times, only a small number have voluntarily returned or been recaptured by the army.

At the Banke juvenile reform centre, police opened fire during the chaos, resulting in the deaths of five inmates, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Out of 228 children housed at the centre, 122 managed to escape. Authorities said the shooting occurred after protesters attempted to seize weapons from security personnel.

In the Kathmandu valley, significant breakouts were reported at two major facilities.

As per The Kathmandu Post, about 3,300 inmates escaped from the central jail in Sundhara, while around 1,400 fled from Nakkhu prison in Lalitpur.

At Dillibazar prison in Kathmandu, inmates tried to break out by setting fires but were stopped by security forces. Despite this, some inmates took to the streets chanting slogans until the Nepal army cordoned off the area to prevent further unrest.

Around 12 to 13 inmates were injured after the Nepalese army fired shots on Thursday morning to stop a mass escape attempt at the Ramechhap district prison, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to The Kathmandu Post, citing Ramechhap Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa, the prisoners broke through several internal locks and tried to force open the main gate before security forces intervened with gunfire.

'Around 12 to 13 inmates were injured after the army opened fire as they reached the gate,' Thapa said, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Ramechhap prison houses more than 300 inmates. Police confirmed that all prisoners have been subdued and the situation is now under control.

The situation was triggered amid protests that began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

30 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to 'institutionalised corruption and favouritism' in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

M I Khan adds:

More than 30 undertrial prisoners from Nepal, who escaped after a jail break, were arrested on Wednesday by Sashastra Seema Bal jawans at the India-Nepal border in Bihar.



Taking advantage of the unrest in Nepal, the undertrial prisoners escaped from Jaleswar prison and were trying to enter Bihar.

SSB jawans handed the prisoners to the Bittha More and Sursand police stations in Sitamarhi.



Seven districts across Bihar, adjoining Nepal, have been placed on high alert following Monday and Tuesday's incidents in Nepal.