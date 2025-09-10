Nepal's Gen-Z protest toll rises to 30, number of injured crosses 1000

The death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the ministry of health and population announced on Wednesday evening.

IMAGE: People stage a massive protest against the Nepal government outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI video grab

Issuing a release, the health ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people.

The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The health ministry said emergency services have been mobilised to cope with the surge in patients and instructed hospitals to remain on high alert.

Thousands of Nepali youths took to the streets of Kathmandu on September 8, demanding transparency and the lifting of the social media ban.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government at the time defended the ban as a means to curb the spread of fake news. However, the move was criticised by rights groups, who said it was a tool for censorship.

The protesters, especially college and school-going students, highlighted broader frustrations over shrinking economic opportunities and persistent corruption. In a single day, at least 19 people were killed across the nation, with hundreds more injured.

The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.

In Kathmandu, protesters marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar, attempting to enter the Parliament building.

The NHRC said Nepal's Constitution and international human rights law guarantee the right to peaceful dissent and called the escalation into vandalism and the use of excessive force by security personnel "regrettable."

The commission directed the government to implement high security measures to prevent further harm, provide relief and compensation to victims' families, ensure free treatment for the injured, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation to hold perpetrators accountable. Protesters were also urged to maintain peaceful and disciplined demonstrations.