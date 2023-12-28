News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 12 passengers charred to death in bus-dumper collision in MP

12 passengers charred to death in bus-dumper collision in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 28, 2023 01:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others sustained severe burns as a bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after a bus caught fire following a collision with a dumper, in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, December 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

The private bus collided head-on with the dumper on Guna-Aaron road, the official said, adding that the injured were rushed to the Guna district hospital for treatment.

 

Twelve bus passengers were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in the fire, Guna superintendent of police told PTI.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed towards Guna when the accident occurred at around 9 pm, the police said.

The SP said there were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and four of them somehow managed to come out of the bus and have gone home.

Guna collector Tarun Rathi said the administration is probing the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

The chief minister also ordered a probe into the accident.

Meanwhile, in a message on X, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as 'painful' and said, "Soon after getting information about the incident, I spoke to the collector and SP and directed them to start a relief and rescue operation."

Scindia also condoled the demise of the passengers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
J-K: 38 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 38 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge
24 killed, over 40 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP
24 killed, over 40 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP
Delhi logs first case of JN.1; India's tally at 109
Delhi logs first case of JN.1; India's tally at 109
3 from Guj detained over bomb threat email to RBI
3 from Guj detained over bomb threat email to RBI
25 from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed
25 from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

12 killed, 43 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik

12 killed, 43 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances