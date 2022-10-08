News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 11 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik

11 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik

October 08, 2022 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 11 persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

 

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
20 feared dead as bus skids off highway, catches fire in Bihar
20 feared dead as bus skids off highway, catches fire in Bihar
The truth about India's highways
The truth about India's highways
Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?
Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?
Guess who is the world's highest-paid football player?
Guess who is the world's highest-paid football player?
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
Gauri Lankesh's mother, sister join Rahul's yatra
Gauri Lankesh's mother, sister join Rahul's yatra
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

33 dead after bus carrying university staff falls into gorge in Maharashtra

33 dead after bus carrying university staff falls into gorge in Maharashtra

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances