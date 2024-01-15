10,000 Children Killed In 100 Day War

More than 10,000 children have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza and thousands more are missing, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Children in Gaza face life threatening injuries, burns, disease, inadequate medical care, and losing their parents and loved ones.

About 1,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both of their legs.

Israel's horrific war in Gaza entered its 100th day on January 14, 2024.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinian children wounded in an Israeli strike receive treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Doaa Abu Lashin, a Palestinian woman, reacts on seeing her daughter Zeinab Abu Lashin, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at the Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza, January 13, 2024. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A man kisses the body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike at the Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Buildings lie in ruins in Gaza as seen from Israel, January 14, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles gather near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ayala Harel holds a placard depicting her uncle at a 24-hour protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and marking 100 days since the October 7 attack in Tel Aviv, January 14, 2024. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman takes a picture inside a tunnel in Tel Aviv set up to simulate the living conditions of the hostages kidnapped during Hamas' horrific October 7 attack. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'March on Washington for Gaza' in support of the Palestinian people in Washington, DC, January 13, 2024. Photograph: Anna Rose Layden/Reuters

IMAGE: Posters of US President Biden and plastic dolls are kept next to a fence near the White House during the 'March on Washington for Gaza'. Photograph: Anna Rose Layden/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds a doll during the 'Ceasefire Now/Stop the War in Gaza' protest in London, January 13, 2024, to mark 100 days since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com