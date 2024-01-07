News
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 07, 2024 15:14 IST
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically the destruction of Hamas.

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 7, 2024. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

"Three months ago Hamas committed a terrible massacre against us," he said in a statement.

 

"My government directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel."

"The war must not be stopped until we achieve all of the goals," declared Netanyahu.

"We will not give Hamas any immunity whatsoever, and we will fight until we restore security in both the south and the north. Until then, and to that end, everything must be put aside and we must continue with united forces until absolute victory is achieved." 

 

